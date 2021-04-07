Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

UN01 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €29.60 ($34.82) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €27.65 ($32.52).

UN01 opened at €31.33 ($36.86) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.74. Uniper has a 12 month low of €21.68 ($25.51) and a 12 month high of €32.18 ($37.86). The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €30.42 and a 200 day moving average of €28.83.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

