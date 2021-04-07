Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.10% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Unicharm Corporation primarily manufactures and sells baby and child care, feminine care, healthcare, cosmetic, household and pet care products. The Product portfolio includes Baby products which consist of Diapers, Swimming pants, Baby Wipes and Wet tissues. Feminine hygiene product consists of Napkins, Tampons, underwear and feminine care products. Household product comprises cleaning sheets, wet tissues, cosmetic puffs, anti-per spirant product and paper towel. Urinary Products includes Gentle Skin type, Pantiliner type and Incontinence Pants. It also consist mask and nursing care products. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, North America, Middle East and Africa and Oceania. Unicharm Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Unicharm from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of Unicharm stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $8.40. 119,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,776. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 64.62 and a beta of 0.07. Unicharm has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Unicharm Company Profile

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, nursing pads, wet tissues, and baby wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, pantiliners, underwear for periods, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

