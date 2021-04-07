Ultra Electronics Holdings plc Plans Dividend of GBX 41.50 (LON:ULE)

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 41.50 ($0.54) per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of ULE opened at GBX 2,114 ($27.62) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,003.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,052.72. Ultra Electronics has a twelve month low of GBX 1,820 ($23.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,540 ($33.19).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,285 ($29.85).

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. It offers command and sonar systems; maritime systems; ocean systems; and electronic system solutions across surface and sub-surface platforms.

