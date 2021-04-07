UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 101,839 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,791,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,839 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.45% of IHS Markit worth $160,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.07.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,906,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $5,124,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,429,746.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $100.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.35 and a 200-day moving average of $88.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $62.20 and a 12 month high of $101.45.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

