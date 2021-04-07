UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,065,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821,181 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.62% of Marathon Petroleum worth $168,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $53.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.48. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $59.93. The company has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.