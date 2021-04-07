UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 338,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,574 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $153,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 40.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,347,000 after acquiring an additional 47,535 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $2,259,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 91.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 118,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,046,000 after acquiring an additional 56,604 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.26, for a total value of $2,501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,067.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,747 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORLY. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.36.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $514.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $476.02 and a 200-day moving average of $459.28. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $329.19 and a 52 week high of $516.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

