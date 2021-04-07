UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 47,176 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 862,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,176 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.51% of Motorola Solutions worth $146,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,956,124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $332,658,000 after purchasing an additional 45,989 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,867,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $317,635,000 after acquiring an additional 227,121 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,822,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,016,000 after purchasing an additional 167,174 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771,549 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $301,270,000 after purchasing an additional 96,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,061,000 after purchasing an additional 531,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

MSI opened at $188.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.25. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.36 and a twelve month high of $192.84.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. William Blair assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.62.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

