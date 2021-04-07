UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,488,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 270,742 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $163,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,197,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $200,800,000 after buying an additional 1,491,341 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC cut Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.68.

Schlumberger stock opened at $27.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.28. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.