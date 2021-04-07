UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 621,136 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,702,372 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621,136 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $181,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $646,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,050 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Lyft by 59.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,620 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 20,364 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Lyft by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Lyft by 7.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 428,934 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $11,817,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $44.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.85.

Lyft stock opened at $64.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $68.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.11 and its 200 day moving average is $45.33. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 2.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The company had revenue of $569.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,202,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Lawee sold 973,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total transaction of $64,891,304.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,635,602 shares of company stock valued at $299,859,391 in the last 90 days. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

