UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 390,461 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,549,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,461 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $141,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,017,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,558,000 after acquiring an additional 858,644 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,619,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,418,000 after acquiring an additional 573,402 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,975,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,799,000 after buying an additional 1,151,867 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,920,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,597,000 after buying an additional 329,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,466,000 after buying an additional 18,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $821,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,583.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,399 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,687. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 74.24, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $43.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.54.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $248.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is presently 70.83%.

Separately, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.64.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

