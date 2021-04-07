U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share by the asset manager on Monday, April 26th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This is a boost from U.S. Global Investors’s previous monthly dividend of $0.0025.

Shares of GROW opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average of $4.90. U.S. Global Investors has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.17 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 11.96%.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

