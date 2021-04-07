Typhoon Network (TYPH) Trading 36.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded down 36.1% against the US dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Typhoon Network has a total market cap of $1.50 million and $103,144.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00073972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.78 or 0.00271285 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005663 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.89 or 0.00114014 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.00 or 0.00754430 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00031117 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,353.35 or 0.99241684 BTC.

Typhoon Network Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,496,561 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

