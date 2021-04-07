Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) Shares Sold by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of THCA. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $4,942,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $3,992,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $2,994,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,536,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 780,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 224,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ THCA opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

