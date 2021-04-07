Turning Point Therapeutics’ (TPTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.00.

NASDAQ TPTX opened at $82.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.42. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $43.16 and a 52 week high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.08). Analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 31,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $3,819,157.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Siegfried Reich sold 35,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,734,172.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,517 shares of company stock valued at $19,120,628. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

