Tungsten (LON:TUNG) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.33

Tungsten Co. plc (LON:TUNG)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.33 ($0.41) and traded as low as GBX 27 ($0.35). Tungsten shares last traded at GBX 30 ($0.39), with a volume of 270,012 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Tungsten from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 65 ($0.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 34.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 31.33. The company has a market capitalization of £37.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70.

Tungsten Corporation plc operates an e-invoicing network that also provides trade finance and spend analytics. The company operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. It offers e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; invoice data capture solutions; purchase order services; and analytics solutions to transform invoice data.

