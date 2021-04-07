Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Insider Buys £456.30 in Stock

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) insider Les Wood purchased 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £456.30 ($596.16).

TLW stock traded down GBX 1.90 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 48.06 ($0.63). 10,255,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,949,146. The stock has a market cap of £684.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. Tullow Oil plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 65.82 ($0.86). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 48.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 31.36.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TLW. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 34 ($0.44) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 13 ($0.17) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Tullow Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 32.43 ($0.42).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 80 licenses covering 195,751 square kilometers in 15 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

