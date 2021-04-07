Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROAD. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 1,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 247.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. 66.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John L. Harper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 197,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,693,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $165,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 192,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,348,801.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,205,000 shares of company stock worth $100,567,000. Corporate insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.54. Construction Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $36.58.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROAD shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

