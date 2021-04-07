Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 96,590 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 71.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 96,590 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Navient were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navient by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,313,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,722,000 after buying an additional 337,684 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navient by 13.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 433,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 49,720 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Navient by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Navient by 38.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after buying an additional 402,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,260,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NAVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Shares of NAVI opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02. Navient Co. has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $14.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.82.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Navient’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Navient’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

