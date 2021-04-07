Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 6,666 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,666 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 203,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 50,412 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $86,628.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 31,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $587,721.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 589,455 shares of company stock valued at $11,096,565. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KREF opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $19.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 406.74, a current ratio of 406.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.95.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 21.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.99%.

A number of research firms have commented on KREF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

