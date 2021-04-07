Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Reduces Holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 77.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,349 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 58,243 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Knowles were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 83,468 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Knowles by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 197,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Knowles by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Knowles by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 75,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Knowles by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 202,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knowles alerts:

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.31. Knowles Co. has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $21.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -537.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $243.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

In related news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 34,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $734,074.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,010 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,114 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.