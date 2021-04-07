Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 30,469 CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.06% of CrossFirst Bankshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 343.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, CTO Jana Merfen acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at $99,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $277,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,523.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $317,525. 8.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $713.22 million, a PE ratio of 197.29 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $15.67.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $44.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.11 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 1.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

CrossFirst Bankshares Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

