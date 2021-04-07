Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Shares in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of nCino by 612.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get nCino alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NCNO. KeyCorp lowered their target price on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on nCino from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

nCino stock opened at $72.36 on Wednesday. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.64 and its 200-day moving average is $74.70.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.70, for a total transaction of $78,081.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,037 shares in the company, valued at $217,752.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 831,723 shares of company stock worth $61,053,767 over the last quarter.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.