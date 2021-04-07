Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Down 6.8% on Insider Selling

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) shares traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $72.71 and last traded at $73.08. 9,919 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 432,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.38.

Specifically, CRO Margaret Tooth sold 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total value of $25,439.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 13,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,121.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $31,076.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,106.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,062 shares of company stock valued at $14,745,514 over the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1,884.28 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

