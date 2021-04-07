Truist Securiti Comments on Safehold Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SAFE)

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Safehold in a report released on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Safehold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $39.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.46 million. Safehold had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 4.60%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SAFE. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $70.89 on Tuesday. Safehold has a 1 year low of $45.02 and a 1 year high of $84.99. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.74 and a beta of -0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.1623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 73.03%.

In other news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 8,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $672,939.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 39,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $3,002,328.91. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,383,029. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Safehold by 26.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000,000 after buying an additional 128,523 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Safehold by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Safehold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Safehold by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Safehold by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 554,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,227,000 after purchasing an additional 100,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

