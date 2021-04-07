Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) PT Raised to $64.00 at Barclays

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Barclays from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.02% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.02.
Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.25. The company had a trading volume of 149,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,104,844. Truist Financial has a one year low of $29.24 and a one year high of $61.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.32.
In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFC. FMR LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Truist Financial by 11.9% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 87,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at $613,000. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Truist Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,899,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
