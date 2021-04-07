Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) PT Raised to $64.00 at Barclays

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Barclays from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.02.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.25. The company had a trading volume of 149,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,104,844. Truist Financial has a one year low of $29.24 and a one year high of $61.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.32.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFC. FMR LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Truist Financial by 11.9% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 87,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at $613,000. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Truist Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,899,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

