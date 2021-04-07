Truist Financial Corp Sells 84,485 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,485 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 2.79% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $8,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 955.4% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 279.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $439,000.

Shares of FTLS opened at $46.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.28. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $37.51 and a 52-week high of $47.02.

