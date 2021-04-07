Truist Financial Corp Sells 7,503 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,503 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $7,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,222,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,940 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,819,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,454,000 after purchasing an additional 230,042 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,960,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,109,000 after purchasing an additional 69,731 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,155,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,724,000 after purchasing an additional 15,824 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,143,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,693,000 after purchasing an additional 97,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH opened at $82.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $68.34 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.11.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,380,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

