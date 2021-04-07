Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,704 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 529.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $285.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $262.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.64. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $328.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,902.94 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.08.

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,662.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.