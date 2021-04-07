Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $7,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.33.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $155.32 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $200.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.09.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

