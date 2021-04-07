Truist Financial Corp Has $7.31 Million Stock Position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,558 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF were worth $7,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 3,374.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the fourth quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,273,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFDI opened at $66.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.59 and its 200-day moving average is $63.65. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 52 week low of $46.17 and a 52 week high of $67.59.

