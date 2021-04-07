Truist Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,598 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Hasbro worth $7,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $656,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,880,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Hasbro by 704.1% in the 4th quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 110,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after buying an additional 96,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Hasbro by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 729,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,215,000 after buying an additional 73,153 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $95.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $101.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

