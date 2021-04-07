Truist Financial Corp Buys 70,525 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,525 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $7,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $821,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,583.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $154,264.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,109.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,399 shares of company stock worth $2,457,687. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty stock opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.54. Duke Realty Co. has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 74.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 70.83%.

Separately, Mizuho lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

