Truist Financial Corp Acquires 32,943 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,943 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $8,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HRL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,199,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,747,000 after buying an additional 2,800,643 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,561,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,608,000 after purchasing an additional 312,630 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,105,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,144,000 after purchasing an additional 199,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,977,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,190,000 after purchasing an additional 193,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 176.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 211,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,345,000 after purchasing an additional 134,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRL opened at $48.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.01. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $43.45 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

HRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other news, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $1,520,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $302,787.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,004.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,678 shares of company stock valued at $5,967,454. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

