tru Independence LLC Trims Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

tru Independence LLC lowered its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,085,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $304,733,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $163.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1,022.00, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.15 and a 200 day moving average of $151.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.90 and a one year high of $170.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.65.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.