tru Independence LLC Sells 429 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

tru Independence LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

RTX opened at $77.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $80.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.77 billion, a PE ratio of -66.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

