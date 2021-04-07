tru Independence LLC Purchases 494 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,898 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,711 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $773,911,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,118 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.77.

Shares of DIS opened at $189.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $98.65 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

