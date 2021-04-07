tru Independence LLC Purchases 2,717 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

tru Independence LLC grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 138.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $97.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.32 and a 200-day moving average of $91.42. The company has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $98.88.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.20.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

