tru Independence LLC Invests $132,000 in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,952,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,784,000 after buying an additional 4,027,025 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,585,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,540,000 after buying an additional 1,823,569 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,058,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,931,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,951,000 after buying an additional 12,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,691,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,300,000 after buying an additional 100,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $729,752.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,848,742.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $847,537 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AJG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.53.

AJG stock opened at $130.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.67. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $73.66 and a 12 month high of $130.12.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.