tru Independence LLC Grows Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total value of $1,730,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,792,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,420 shares of company stock valued at $3,793,700 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $186.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.04 and a 1-year high of $188.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.84.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WSM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.68.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

