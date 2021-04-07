tru Independence LLC Buys 806 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 55.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,812,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,040,000 after acquiring an additional 87,679 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,825,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,299,000 after acquiring an additional 84,088 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMC opened at $124.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.59. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.30 and a 1 year high of $124.99. The company has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.11.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.