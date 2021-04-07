tru Independence LLC Buys 232 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $2,778,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,564,000 after buying an additional 19,342 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,244,000. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,986,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,574.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,998.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 175,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.27, for a total value of $53,886,368.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,671,138.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 496,148 shares of company stock valued at $151,602,430 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $315.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $321.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.28. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.66, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.15 and a fifty-two week high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. OTR Global raised Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.08.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

