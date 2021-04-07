TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Makes New Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 361 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $54,394,673.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,619 shares of company stock worth $3,292,774 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH stock opened at $364.37 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $246.26 and a 52-week high of $380.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

