TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Makes New $102,000 Investment in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

MMP stock opened at $45.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.08. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $49.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

