TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Invests $71,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $96.19 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $67.64 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.25 and a 200-day moving average of $85.99.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

