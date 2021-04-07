TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Invests $184,000 in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BST. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the third quarter worth $220,000.

NYSE:BST opened at $56.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.78. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1 year low of $29.19 and a 1 year high of $62.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

