Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) Insider Paul Christopher Swinney Acquires 2,006 Shares of Stock

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) insider Paul Christopher Swinney purchased 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 633 ($8.27) per share, with a total value of £12,697.98 ($16,589.99).

Paul Christopher Swinney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Paul Christopher Swinney sold 2,006 shares of Tristel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 630 ($8.23), for a total value of £12,637.80 ($16,511.37).

On Monday, March 1st, Paul Christopher Swinney sold 117,866 shares of Tristel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.32), for a total value of £660,049.60 ($862,359.03).

LON TSTL opened at GBX 640 ($8.36) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 615.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 550.86. The company has a market capitalization of £300.91 million and a P/E ratio of 57.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. Tristel plc has a 52 week low of GBX 390 ($5.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 798 ($10.43).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.62 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Tristel’s payout ratio is 0.55%.

Tristel Company Profile

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products under the Tristel brand; surface cleaning and disinfection products used in areas, such as hospitals, rescue vehicles, care homes, hospices, dentists, and GP surgeries under the Cache brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

