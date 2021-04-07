TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 74.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,788 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 213,001 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of TripAdvisor worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 18.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,392 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 26.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 747,518 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $14,644,000 after buying an additional 155,875 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,598 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 26,696 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,112,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,502. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $54.24 on Wednesday. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.92. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -35.92 and a beta of 1.48.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.12 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRIP. DA Davidson upped their target price on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TripAdvisor from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup upgraded TripAdvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. TripAdvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.11.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

