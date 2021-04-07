TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 74.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,282 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 289,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,717,000 after acquiring an additional 172,854 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 45,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 31,707 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the period.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

In other news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $134,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,736.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

THS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.10.

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $53.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -532.50, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.13 and a 200 day moving average of $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.69. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.