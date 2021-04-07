Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,647.00

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,647 ($21.52) and last traded at GBX 1,647 ($21.52), with a volume of 65621 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,602.50 ($20.94).
TPK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,390 ($18.16) to GBX 1,460 ($19.07) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,450 ($18.94) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,482.22 ($19.37).
The stock has a market cap of £4.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -178.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,529.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,344.04.
About Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
