Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,647.00

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,647 ($21.52) and last traded at GBX 1,647 ($21.52), with a volume of 65621 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,602.50 ($20.94).

TPK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,390 ($18.16) to GBX 1,460 ($19.07) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,450 ($18.94) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,482.22 ($19.37).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £4.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -178.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,529.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,344.04.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,472 ($19.23) per share, for a total transaction of £3,503.36 ($4,577.16). Also, insider Pete Redfern bought 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,362 ($17.79) per share, for a total transaction of £367.74 ($480.45). Insiders bought 275 shares of company stock worth $402,060 over the last quarter.

About Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.