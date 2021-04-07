Traders Purchase Large Volume of Synchronoss Technologies Put Options (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 17,376 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,070% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,485 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.21. Synchronoss Technologies has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $6.59.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $69.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.34 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David D. Clark sold 6,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $28,646.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 226,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,419.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 21,831 shares of company stock worth $100,538 in the last quarter. 30.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,234,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 98,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 41,330 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

SNCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

